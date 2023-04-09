FlatQube 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,460.44 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00004380 BTC on major exchanges. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and $3,460.44 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.21675882 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,907.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

