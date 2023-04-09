FlatQube Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $41.41 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One FlatQube token can now be bought for $1.21 or 0.00004269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.41 million and $1,762.32 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.21675882 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,907.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

