FLC Capital Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after buying an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,937,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,665,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 77,823.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 98,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 262,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,051,000 after acquiring an additional 80,326 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.43. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.