FLC Capital Advisors Has $18.69 Million Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,500 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 5.8% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors owned about 0.25% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $18,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $50.89 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

