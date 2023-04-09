FLC Capital Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,350,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $203.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.03. The stock has a market cap of $278.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

