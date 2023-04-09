FLC Capital Advisors Sells 17,911 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,911 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VLUE opened at $91.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average is $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.