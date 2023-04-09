FLC Capital Advisors Sells 2,591 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.15. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enbridge Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on ENB. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

