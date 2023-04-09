FLC Capital Advisors Sells 650 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $161.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.11 and a 200-day moving average of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $285.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

