Flower One (FLOOF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Apr 9th, 2023

Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOFGet Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th.

Flower One Price Performance

Flower One has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

About Flower One

(Get Rating)

Flower One Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis. Through its subsidiaries, it holds a variety of cannabis investments in Nevada including commercial greenhouse, marijuana licenses, and real property. The company was founded on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

