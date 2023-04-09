Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Invests $364,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,727,000 after acquiring an additional 143,095 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,433,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $318.05. 46,916,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,525,848. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $356.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

