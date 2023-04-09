Forge Global (FRGE) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Forge Global to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global -161.22% -26.59% -22.44% Forge Global Competitors 4.06% 20.57% 5.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Forge Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 4 2 0 2.33 Forge Global Competitors 146 899 1204 32 2.49

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Forge Global presently has a consensus price target of $3.48, suggesting a potential upside of 118.55%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 29.56%. Given Forge Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Forge Global is more favorable than its competitors.

13.7% of Forge Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Forge Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forge Global and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global $69.38 million -$111.86 million -1.10 Forge Global Competitors $7.42 billion $656.15 million 30.96

Forge Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global. Forge Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Forge Global has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forge Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.37, meaning that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forge Global competitors beat Forge Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Forge Global

(Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.