Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FWONK. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $74.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.43. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $76.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,401 shares of company stock worth $32,256,528. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,481,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,369,000 after buying an additional 58,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.