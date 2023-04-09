Gode Chain (GODE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $441,793.53

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and $441,793.53 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

