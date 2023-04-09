Governance OHM (GOHM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $196.16 Million

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $227,118.96 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for about $2,719.49 or 0.09662934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
