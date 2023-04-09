Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Achieves $6.77 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $899,991.10 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,378.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00319931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00564073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00072792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.93 or 0.00443749 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003515 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

