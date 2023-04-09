Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF) Financial Contrast

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) and Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ablynx has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone bio 1 0 4 0 2.60 Ablynx 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gritstone bio and Ablynx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Gritstone bio currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 107.58%. Given Gritstone bio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gritstone bio is more favorable than Ablynx.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gritstone bio and Ablynx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone bio $19.94 million 12.18 -$119.69 million ($1.33) -2.08 Ablynx $62.73 million 60.74 -$122.67 million N/A N/A

Gritstone bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ablynx.

Profitability

This table compares Gritstone bio and Ablynx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone bio -600.09% -72.52% -52.99% Ablynx N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ablynx beats Gritstone bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gritstone bio

(Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc. clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

About Ablynx

(Get Rating)

Ablynx NV, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for a range of therapeutic indications. The company develops Nanobodies that are proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments for the treatment of inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology, oncology, and respiratory diseases. Its clinical programs include caplacizumab, an anti-von Willebrand Factor Nanobody that has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura; ALX-0171, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus infection; and Vobarilizumab, an anti-IL-6R Nanobody that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus. The company also develops ALX-0761, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis, as well as various auto-immune disorders; Anti-VEGF/Ang2 Nanobody that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors; Anti-CX3CR1 Nanobody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating chronic kidney diseases; ozoralizumab, which has completed Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of auto-immune disorders with focus on rheumatoid arthritis; and ALX-0141, a trivalent Nanobody for the treatment of bone-loss related disorders comprising osteoporosis and bone metastasis, as well as completed a Phase I study in post-menopausal women. Ablynx NV has collaboration and alliance agreements with Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck KGaA, Eddingpharm, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis Pharma AG, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as MatchX and changed its name to Ablynx NV in June 2002. Ablynx NV was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.