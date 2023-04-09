H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Danske upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. AlphaValue upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Price Performance

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.33. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $2.87.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Equities analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.