Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($16.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by ($13.08). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 97.70% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The firm had revenue of $39.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.91 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

About Hallmark Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.