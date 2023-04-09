Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:HALL opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.11.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($16.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by ($13.08). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 97.70% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The firm had revenue of $39.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.91 million.
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
