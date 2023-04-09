Head-To-Head Analysis: Aceragen (ACGN) vs. Its Peers

Aceragen (NASDAQ:ACGN – Get Rating) is one of 283 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Aceragen to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aceragen and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aceragen 0 0 0 0 N/A Aceragen Competitors 1011 4047 11101 170 2.64

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 75.50%. Given Aceragen’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aceragen has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Aceragen has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aceragen’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aceragen and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aceragen N/A $98.09 million -0.46 Aceragen Competitors $714.63 million $90.45 million -2.66

Aceragen’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aceragen. Aceragen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aceragen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aceragen N/A -68.74% -34.26% Aceragen Competitors -4,262.95% -141.31% -40.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Aceragen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Aceragen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aceragen beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Aceragen Company Profile

Aceragen, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research and development of medications for rare and orphan diseases. The firm’s product portfolio includes ACG-801 and ACG-701, which targets Farber Disease, Melioidosis, and Cystic Fibrosis. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

