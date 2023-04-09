Head-To-Head Analysis: CI&T (CINT) versus Its Peers

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CI&T to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CI&T alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% CI&T Competitors -15.72% -7.94% -0.01%

Volatility & Risk

CI&T has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T’s rivals have a beta of 2.45, indicating that their average stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI&T Competitors 221 1439 2559 83 2.58

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CI&T and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

CI&T presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 119.05%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 27.38%. Given CI&T’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CI&T and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $423.72 million $24.39 million 29.17 CI&T Competitors $2.09 billion $176.25 million 21.12

CI&T’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CI&T. CI&T is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CI&T rivals beat CI&T on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.