Head to Head Comparison: ENI (NYSE:E) & Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ENI and Sasol, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ENI
|0
|6
|6
|0
|2.50
|Sasol
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
ENI currently has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential downside of 45.10%. Given ENI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ENI is more favorable than Sasol.
Dividends
Institutional and Insider Ownership
1.2% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sasol shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of ENI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sasol shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares ENI and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ENI
|10.57%
|25.01%
|8.13%
|Sasol
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Volatility & Risk
ENI has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares ENI and Sasol’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ENI
|$140.59 billion
|0.38
|$14.55 billion
|$8.28
|3.57
|Sasol
|$18.15 billion
|0.47
|$2.56 billion
|N/A
|N/A
ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Sasol.
Summary
ENI beats Sasol on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.
About ENI
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities. The Exploration and Production segment engages in research, development and production of oil, condensates and natural gas, forestry conservation (REDD+) and CO2 capture and storage projects. The Global Gas and LNG Portfolio segment refers to the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas by pipeline, international transport and purchase and marketing of LNG, which includes gas trading activities finalized to hedging and stabilizing the trade margins, as well as optimizing the gas asset portfolio. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment engages in supply, processing, distribution, and marketing of fuels and chemicals. The Corporate and Other Activities segment includes the main business support functions in particular holding, central treasury, IT, human resources, real estate services, captive insurance activities, research and development, new technologies, business digitalizati
About Sasol
Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
