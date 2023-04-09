Head-To-Head Comparison: Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) & Its Peers

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) is one of 44 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sunshine Biopharma to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Sunshine Biopharma has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunshine Biopharma’s competitors have a beta of 4.87, meaning that their average share price is 387% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunshine Biopharma $4.35 million -$12.44 million -0.36 Sunshine Biopharma Competitors $1.63 billion $77.00 million 3.63

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sunshine Biopharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sunshine Biopharma. Sunshine Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

18.3% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunshine Biopharma -522.73% -10.72% -10.42% Sunshine Biopharma Competitors -240.85% -12.53% -7.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sunshine Biopharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunshine Biopharma Competitors 48 715 1292 27 2.62

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 35.22%. Given Sunshine Biopharma’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunshine Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Sunshine Biopharma competitors beat Sunshine Biopharma on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs. It is also involved in the development and commercialization of science-based nutritional supplements. Its products include treatment for Coronavirus infections and anticancer drugs. The company was founded on August 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

