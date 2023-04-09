Head to Head Review: OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) & Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Canaan and OSI Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 2 0 3.00 OSI Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canaan presently has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 207.90%. OSI Systems has a consensus price target of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.38%. Given Canaan’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Canaan is more favorable than OSI Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan 16.12% 15.36% 12.00% OSI Systems 8.74% 14.99% 6.50%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Canaan and OSI Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Canaan has a beta of 3.23, indicating that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSI Systems has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canaan and OSI Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $634.88 million 0.67 $95.44 million $0.61 4.08 OSI Systems $1.18 billion 1.44 $115.35 million $5.96 17.02

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Canaan. Canaan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OSI Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of OSI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canaan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of OSI Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OSI Systems beats Canaan on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions. The Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology and related services. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides electronic components and electronic manufacturing services for Security and Healthcare divisions, as well as to external original equipment manufacturer customers and end users for applications in the defense, aerospace, medical and industrial markets, among others. The company was founded by Deepak Chopra in May 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, CA.

