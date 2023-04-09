Head-To-Head Review: Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) versus Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) and Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Procaps Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Procaps Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Procaps Group and Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procaps Group $409.74 million 1.34 -$100.86 million N/A N/A Reviva Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$24.34 million ($1.25) -3.62

Analyst Ratings

Reviva Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Procaps Group.

This is a summary of current ratings for Procaps Group and Reviva Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procaps Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Reviva Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 238.48%. Given Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reviva Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Procaps Group.

Profitability

This table compares Procaps Group and Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procaps Group 13.82% -243.60% 12.66% Reviva Pharmaceuticals N/A -138.89% -109.54%

Volatility and Risk

Procaps Group has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Reviva Pharmaceuticals beats Procaps Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group S.A. develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory. It also provides drugs for hospital use, such as antibiotic, blood clot, personal protective equipment, immunosuppressant, oncology, and analgesics products. In addition, the company offers over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products through a portfolio on approximately eight therapeutic areas, including gastrointestinal, skin care, cough and cold, analgesics, urological, vitamins, minerals, and supplements in the categories of antibiotics, anti-infective, anti-parasitic, cardiovascular, feminine care, cutaneous antimycotic, pain killers, gastro intestinal, hormonals, metabolic, endocrine, nervous system, ophthalmic, osteoarticular, respiratory, diet supplements, and vitamins and minerals. Further, it provides blood glucose meters, telemonitoring products, oral anti-diabetics products, cosmeceuticals, insulin delivery systems, and other diabetes solutions; and contract drug development and manufacturing services to third party pharmaceutical companies, specializing in soft gelatin capsule technologies. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines. It focuses on RP5063 (Brilaroxazine) and RP1208 pipelines. The company was founded on December 11, 2020 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

