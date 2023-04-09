Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

