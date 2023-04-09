Hedera Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.95 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0638 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.95 billion and $22.52 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00062291 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00039224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017739 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000194 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001195 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,633,415,341 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,633,415,341.000397 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06448274 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $21,372,927.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

