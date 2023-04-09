Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives $85.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.89.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average is $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

