Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives $85.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.89.
HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Henry Schein Price Performance
Shares of HSIC stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average is $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.
