Hermez Network Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.96 or 0.00017523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $181.22 million and $255,464.40 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00029926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018702 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,280.32 or 0.99905051 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.93722044 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $280,746.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.