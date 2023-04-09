Horizen Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $140.49 million and $6.48 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.36 or 0.00037087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00138934 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00055851 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001269 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,559,912 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.