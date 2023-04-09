Immutable X (IMX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $594.33 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Immutable X has a market cap of $594.33 million and $17.71 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00003666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Immutable X has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Immutable X Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

