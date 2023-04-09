Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,449 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $11,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IR traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $54.46. 1,887,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.25.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,794 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

