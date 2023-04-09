Insider Buying: Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Insider Buys £39,849.55 in Stock

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) insider Richard Howell bought 39,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £39,849.55 ($49,490.25).
Richard Howell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Richard Howell purchased 18,776 shares of Primary Health Properties stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,902.56 ($24,717.54).
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Richard Howell acquired 37,827 shares of Primary Health Properties stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £41,231.43 ($51,206.45).
Primary Health Properties Stock Performance
Shares of Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 104.60 ($1.30) on Friday. Primary Health Properties PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 95.75 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 152.30 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,230.00, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 110.04.
Primary Health Properties Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 165 ($2.05) to GBX 125 ($1.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
About Primary Health Properties
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
