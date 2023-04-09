Insider Buying: Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Insider Buys £39,849.55 in Stock

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) insider Richard Howell bought 39,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £39,849.55 ($49,490.25).

Richard Howell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Richard Howell purchased 18,776 shares of Primary Health Properties stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,902.56 ($24,717.54).

On Tuesday, February 28th, Richard Howell acquired 37,827 shares of Primary Health Properties stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £41,231.43 ($51,206.45).

Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 104.60 ($1.30) on Friday. Primary Health Properties PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 95.75 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 152.30 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,230.00, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 110.04.

Primary Health Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 165 ($2.05) to GBX 125 ($1.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

