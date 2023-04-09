Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Intel by 12.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $896,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Intel by 15.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $48.90.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.