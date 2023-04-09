International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,957 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000.

RDVY stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

