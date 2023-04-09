International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,672,000 after purchasing an additional 431,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 342,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $334.90 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $354.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.26.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

