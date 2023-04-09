International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 129.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 324,593 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up about 0.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ares Capital worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

ARCC stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.74 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

