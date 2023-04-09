International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 214.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $173.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $204.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

