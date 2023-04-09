International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $5.10 Million Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 163,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Progyny at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGNY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 390.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 25.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $44,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $44,975.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $3,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,816 shares of company stock worth $7,735,650 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $31.20 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.59.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

