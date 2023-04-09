International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $9.39 Million Position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 256,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,390,000. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for 0.8% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBD opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.73 million, a PE ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.27. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58.

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

