Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.91.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IIP.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$13.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.16. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.79 and a 52-week high of C$15.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.98.
Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.
