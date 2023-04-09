Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $8.38 on Friday, hitting $446.76. 1,673,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,247. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $419.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $498.45. The company has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. Intuit’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.47.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

