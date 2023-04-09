Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lifted by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.6% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $230,774,000. QVR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% during the third quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 751,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,503,000 after purchasing an additional 409,473 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.05. 46,916,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,525,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.44 and its 200-day moving average is $286.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $356.35.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

