Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,330. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $160.48. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.50.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

