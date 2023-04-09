Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Bought by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 142.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

RTM traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $159.75. 4,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,534. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.32. The stock has a market cap of $359.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

