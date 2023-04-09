IOST Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IOST has traded 1% higher against the dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $201.76 million and approximately $9.73 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users awith way to exchange online services and digital goods. It also enables developers to deploy large-scale dApps.

IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS’ platform.

Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

Buying and Selling IOST

