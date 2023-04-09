iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJH traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.78. The stock had a trading volume of 714,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,662. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

