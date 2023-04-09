iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,083,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IJR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $94.17. 2,997,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,574. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.36. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

