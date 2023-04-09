iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Purchased by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,893.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,484,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,334,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after acquiring an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 534,386 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,895,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,210,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,264,000 after purchasing an additional 413,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COMT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 178,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,568. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $893.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

