iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Shares Sold by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 213,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IMCV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $61.28. 10,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,458. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $71.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average is $62.54. The company has a market cap of $505.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

