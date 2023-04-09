iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,461 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $93.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

